The Classic Pontiac Station Wagons John Wayne Loved To Drive

For generations of movie lovers, John Wayne was the epitome of cinematic machismo. That reputation was well earned by the big-screen legend who leveraged his tough-guy persona into a 50-year career that found him making 184 appearances in films and TV shows. Many of those were, of course, Westerns, since Wayne was one of Hollywood's best-known silver-screen cowboys. Though he was on horseback in many a movie, one of his non-Western roles is notable for his using a different sort of horsepower, with the speedy 1973 Firebird Trans Am he drove in 1974's "McQ" – one of five movies that featured the Pontiac Trans Am — ranking among the most iconic movie cars of the decade, if not all time.

Advertisement

Turns out Wayne was a Pontiac fan in his everyday life as well, though his preferred model from the now-shuttered automaker was a bit more family-friendly than the "McQ" Firebird. In fact, the Hollywood icon could regularly be seen cruising around town in a Pontiac station wagon — one bearing the name plate "Grand Safari."

Pontiac introduced the tank of a station wagon in 1971, and kept it in production for the better part of the decade, finally discontinuing the badge in 1978. Wayne apparently found the roomy vehicles ideal for driving his family from Point A to Point B in Hollywood and beyond, owning several Grand Safaris over the years.