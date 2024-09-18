Five Movies That Featured The Pontiac Trans Am

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is one of the most iconic muscle cars of the 20th century, so it's no surprise that the cars have been heavily featured in movies and television series over the years. Pontiac introduced the Firebird in 1967 to compete with the overwhelming success of the Ford Mustang, which had dominated the marketplace since its introduction in 1964. This was around the same time that many other popular muscle cars from other manufacturers debuted, including the Chevrolet Camaro and Mercury Cougar.

Advertisement

You could upgrade the base Pontiac Firebird to the legendary Trans Am status for $750 at the time. This version of the vehicle would go on to carve a niche for itself in popular culture, and it remained there long after Pontiac ceased production in 2002 after four generations of Trans Ams. The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am performed well and looked incredible, so it's no wonder why it featured heavily in so many popular movies over the years. Here are five films that featured this car.