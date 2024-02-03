Crazy Kustom: What Happened To Redd Foxx's Lil Redd Wrecker?

In the realm of car customization, few names carry more weight than George Barris. That's in no small part because of Barris' work in Hollywood, with the legendary automaker helping design and build several famous vehicles, including the truck from "The Beverly Hillbillies" and the gothic family hot rod from "The Munsters. " Yes, he also built both the iconic O.G. Batmobile and the Munster's organ-piped Dragula drag racer.

Back in the mid-1970s, however, Hollywood's so-called "King of the Kustomizers" took his craft to wacky new heights when Redd Foxx commissioned Barris to build a tricked-out tow truck suitable for his wise-cracking character from "Sanford and Son." Barris likely surpassed even Foxx's wildest dreams when he delivered a low-riding salvage truck that looks better suited to space exploration than towing broken-down cars. Unfortunately, the "Lil Redd Wrecker" never saw its moment in the small screen spotlight as "Sanford and Son" was canceled before its episode was filmed.

For many years after, the Lil Redd Wrecker lingered in relative obscurity, with much of the world never having had the chance to see it. Thankfully, that changed in 2020 when the resurfaced vehicle was given the restoration treatment on the reality series "Car Kings." The work proved far trickier than the "Car Kings" crew initially expected. But once the restoration was finished, the Lil Redd Wrecker was back in showstopper mode, and after a well-deserved red carpet debut, the truck took up residence in the Galpin Auto Sports private collection.