Does Honda Make RWD Models? A Look At The Automaker's History With Rear Wheel Drive

Honda is likely best known in the motoring world for producing two types of vehicle exceptionally well: the FWD hatchback and the practical motorcycle. When most people think of Hondas, they tend to jump to models like the Civic, Accord, CR-V, Fit, and Odyssey — and one thing they all have in common is that they're all FWD. With entire automotive subcultures dedicated to the FWD Honda, it's sometimes easy to forget that the automaker produced some truly outstanding RWD cars as well. Sadly, none of these vehicles remain in production, so they're only available on the used market. And don't expect them to be cheap, either — many of them (especially the original Honda NSX) retain their value quite well.

The two most prominent examples are the S2000 and NSX; these represent some of the finest and most beloved sports cars in their respective classes, influencing design trends beyond their pay grade. But that's not the end of the story: Honda produced several other historically significant RWD models, dating back to its earliest days. For instance, Honda's first production cars, like the T360 and S-series, were all rear-wheel drive, along with the Acty kei truck. Then you have the mid-engine Honda Beat kei car and its recent follow-up, the S660. Honda has even dabbled in RWD electric cars, like the Honda e. Let's discuss some of the prominent highlights of this long and storied history leading up to the 2020s, naturally starting with the company's inception.

