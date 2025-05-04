Does Honda Make RWD Models? A Look At The Automaker's History With Rear Wheel Drive
Honda is likely best known in the motoring world for producing two types of vehicle exceptionally well: the FWD hatchback and the practical motorcycle. When most people think of Hondas, they tend to jump to models like the Civic, Accord, CR-V, Fit, and Odyssey — and one thing they all have in common is that they're all FWD. With entire automotive subcultures dedicated to the FWD Honda, it's sometimes easy to forget that the automaker produced some truly outstanding RWD cars as well. Sadly, none of these vehicles remain in production, so they're only available on the used market. And don't expect them to be cheap, either — many of them (especially the original Honda NSX) retain their value quite well.
The two most prominent examples are the S2000 and NSX; these represent some of the finest and most beloved sports cars in their respective classes, influencing design trends beyond their pay grade. But that's not the end of the story: Honda produced several other historically significant RWD models, dating back to its earliest days. For instance, Honda's first production cars, like the T360 and S-series, were all rear-wheel drive, along with the Acty kei truck. Then you have the mid-engine Honda Beat kei car and its recent follow-up, the S660. Honda has even dabbled in RWD electric cars, like the Honda e. Let's discuss some of the prominent highlights of this long and storied history leading up to the 2020s, naturally starting with the company's inception.
RWD Hondas of the 20th century
We begin our journey in 1962, when Honda first entered the automotive market. Honda unveiled its first sports car, the S360, on June 5. And while this model never made it to market, its larger brethren, the S500, S600, and S800 (named after their engine displacements), all performed reasonably well until production ended in 1970.
However, that wasn't the end of the S-series, with Honda reviving the badge for the S2000. First unveiled in 1995 and sold beginning in model year 1999, the Honda S2000 is a car that some enthusiasts believe to be among the best sports cars of the 20th century. And it's hard to argue against its simple yet timeless formula: A rev-happy engine with just enough power to be fun, rear-wheel-drive, open-top motoring, a manual transmission, and great reliability. It's no wonder that they retain their value exceptionally well.
Virtually all these traits carry over to the NSX, Honda's other venerable sports car. Badged as an Acura in U.S. markets, the NSX had two major generations. The first was the archetypal '90s sports car, and the second launched in 2016 for model year 2017. The original NSX met with near-universal acclaim, marking one of Honda's finest hours.
Along with fellow sports cars like the S600, S800, and Beat, Honda's 20th-century RWD vehicles were generally all highly-regarded and still boast a prominent subculture presence. Even the JDM-only Honda models regularly find their way stateside as grey imports, valued for their fun-factor, dependability, and practicality.
Modern RWD Honda models
The 2017 Honda NSX isn't technically RWD, considering it features a hybrid powertrain, so we'll exclude it from the list. Sadly, Honda largely moved away from its venerable RWD platforms, though it has occasionally dabbled in the classic drivetrain. The most exciting true RWD Honda of recent times was 2015's S660, a mid-engine kei car banking on the cultural popularity of the Beat. Like the Beat, the S660 isn't particularly fast, nor is it well-equipped. But it's apparently an absolute riot on a spirited drive, gaining a reputation as a "baby NSX" thanks to its planted handling and balance.
Honda also produced several more pedestrian, though wonderfully practical, RWD models. This includes the timeless Honda Acty mini-truck, a continuation of the original T360 kei truck that stayed in production for over 3 decades. It was so popular and durable that Honda even produced legacy parts in-house for models built in the 1980s. Available in either truck or van body styles with RWD or 4WD, the Acty remains highly sought-after among small-business owners. Its small size and good fuel efficiency, coupled with its impressive payload capacity, offer a combination that'll likely never be replicated in the U.S. market anytime soon.
Outside of niche vehicles like these, however, you won't find any mainstream RWD Hondas, and certainly none in the U.S. market. The automaker's last significant RWD models in the U.S. were the S2000 and NSX, which ended production in June 2009 and December 2005, respectively.