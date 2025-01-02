Is The Honda Acty Mini Truck Street Legal In The USA?

If you're passionate about Japanese Kei cars and trucks, there's a good chance that you know what the Honda Acty is. A mini-truck manufactured and sold by Honda in Japan between 1977 and 2021, it is one of the several Kei trucks that have been trending in America in recent years. These vehicles — some of which are still popular in the Japanese market — never officially made it to the United States, primarily owing to concerns surrounding the lack of safety features and Americans' love for massive, obnoxiously sized pickup trucks.

America's love for Kei cars and the Honda Acty, in particular, is quite a recent phenomenon, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The chip shortage and supply chain issues that followed the contagion caused U.S. carmakers to jack up the prices of vehicles. These issues — combined with the fact that the popular 25-year-old import rule allowed most U.S. citizens to import older vehicles from other markets for relatively cheap — meant that for many people, these small Kei trucks made for a great, cost-effective investment.

While there is little denying the sheer value that Kei trucks like the Honda Acty offer consumers, importing these trucks to the U.S. must be dealt with carefully. This is because laws surrounding the street legal status of the Honda Acty and Kei trucks in general vary from one state to another and are dynamic — frequent changes are not uncommon. It is also pertinent to note that Kei trucks are currently not allowed on Interstate highways across all 50 states in the U.S, even in those where they're registered as street legal.

