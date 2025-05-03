What Year Did The Ford Thunderbird Have Portholes?

Diehard car enthusiasts probably know that Chevy's two-seater Corvette was first displayed to the public at the New York Auto Show in 1953. As a direct response, Ford created the Thunderbird. Unlike the 'Vette, the T-bird eschewed the whole sports car vibe, opting to focus on personal luxury as its main feature. When it dropped in 1955, the Thunderbird immediately outsold the Corvette by a staggering 24 to 1, becoming a symbol of American cruising culture thanks to those personal luxury options, clean lines, and cheaper MSRP.

It's since become an American road classic, making several iconic appearances in movies such as 1973's "American Graffiti," where Suzanne Somers drove a white '56 T-bird. If you noticed, that particular model had a small oval window cut into the back sides of the hardtop. These "portholes" were installed because the removable hardtop suffered from blind spots. The windows provided the driver with better visibility, especially in traffic.

The '55 model came with that removable fiberglass hardtop as standard, but you could get an optional folding convertible top as well. Unfortunately, the early hardtop didn't include the porthole, although some individual dealerships added them upon request. The blind spot became so problematic that Ford started including the "porthole" fix as an optional feature midway through the '56 model year. They also introduced the Continental Kit, which moved the spare tire from the trunk into a spherical metal case on the back of the car, shifting weight to the rear and helping to balance it out.

