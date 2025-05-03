How Much Space Does Windows 11 Take Up On Your Computer?

A clean installation of Windows 11 typically uses less storage space because it doesn't have any leftover files or system clutter from previous installations. On average, a clean install of Windows 11 takes up around 27 GB for system files and about 3 GB for preinstalled apps. However, this is not a fixed number, which is why Microsoft recommends at least 64 GB of available storage. Interestingly, if you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11, the OS can take more than 64 GB of storage.

Keep in mind that this is just the initial amount of storage that Windows 11 occupies. As you continue installing newer updates, the storage footprint will gradually increase. There isn't an exact number for how much additional space updates will take, as it changes based on several factors such as the version of Windows you're upgrading from, which system files are reused, which apps are already installed on your PC, and more.

The good thing is that Windows 11 actively manages storage and will try to free up space automatically when installing updates. That said, you can also take steps to free up storage space manually on your PC. Uninstalling unwanted apps, running the built-in Disk Cleanup tool, and moving large files to the cloud storage services are all effective ways to reclaim space.

