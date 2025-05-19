DeWalt's 20V Pruning Shears: What Size Branches Can It Cut Through?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You might think of DeWalt more for its home improvement tools, like power drills and mechanic sets, but there is no short supply of options when it comes to DeWalt outdoor power tools or landscaping equipment. Its battery-powered pruning shears are a perfect example of one of the best DeWalt power tools to replace your hand tools with, as using shears manually can be especially labor intensive — particularly with thicker branches.
According to the manufacturer, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Pruner (product code DCPR320B) can cut branches, stems, and shrubs that are up to 1.5 inches thick. Since the tool weighs just three pounds and works with just the squeeze of a trigger, you can accomplish a lot of pruning in your yard and garden without breaking a sweat. DeWalt says that using the device "requires 16X less effort on average to make cuts than a manual pruner."
Using a DeWalt 20V Max 2.0 Ah battery, you can get up to 1,100 cuts per charge, which should cover a lot of greenery. DeWalt 20V Max XR batteries are more powerful than DeWalt's standard 20V Max batteries, so you can extend that runtime even further if you want to. In addition to power, the pruner's blades have a non-stick coating for smoother cuts and the product comes with a change tool that makes it easy to swap out blades when you need to. DeWalt's cordless pruner even has an integrated LED that allows you to see better when you're trimming deep within your shrubs or working in the shade.
Reviews of the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Pruner confirm its cutting capacity
While DeWalt says the cutting capacity of its tool is 1.5 inches, you'd have to try it out yourself to know for sure whether the tool is actually up to the task. Short of that, you can check the feedback from customers who've used the pruner. DeWalt's 20V Max Cordless Pruner is generally well-reviewed — it has an excellent 4.8 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, based on nearly 2,800 user ratings, and the same customer score on Home Depot's website, based on over 1,600 additional reviews.
Multiple customer reviews confirm that DeWalt's pruner does indeed cut branches up to 1.5 inches thick. One Amazon review that says the tool has a "durable, ergonomic design [that] feels sturdy and comfortable" mentions that it can "efficiently handle branches up to 1.5 inches." Another customer reports: "This is a great tool. Cuts thick branches like butter."
Some users have even used the pruner on branches thicker than what the manufacturer lists as its max capacity. For example, one Amazon review says the device "can cut through branches up to two inches thick. Two, three, or four pulls of the trigger gets through the piece." The review adds that on these thicker branches, "there is no stress on the tool." A Home Depot customer found that the pruner could cut through branches more than twice as thick as what DeWalt promises, stating that they had been "able to use it on branches 3"+."
There are other DeWalt pruners you can use other than DeWalt's shears
Based on customer feedback, DeWalt's 20V Max Cordless Pruner seems like a solid choice if you're pruning shrubs and branches that are up to 1.5 inches in diameter, if not thicker. But, if you're working with thicker materials like tree limbs or hardwoods, one of the best cordless mini-chainsaws you can find is also made by DeWalt — the 20V Max 8-inch Cordless Pruning Chainsaw. It's less than two pounds heavier than DeWalt's cordless pruning shears, but since it's a compact chainsaw it can handle bigger jobs and still work in tight spaces. The 8-inch chainsaw can make up to 70 cuts per charge through 4x4 pressure-treated pine, so anything the shears can cut shouldn't be an issue for the mini-chainsaw.
If you're pruning taller limbs, you can also opt for the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Pole Pruner, which has a nine-foot reach and can make up to 1,100 cuts per charge. DeWalt is not only one of the best major pole saw brands, but it's also one of the best major reciprocating saw brands.
If you go with a reciprocating saw to trim your trees and bushes, you've got multiple options, including 10-amp and 12-amp corded recip saws. If you want a saw that shares the same battery as DeWalt's pruning shears, mini-chainsaw, and pole saw, the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Reciprocating Saw has a 5/8-inch stroke length and variable speed of up to 2,800 strokes per minute, so it can hack away at branches in no time. Plus, it can be used one-handed.