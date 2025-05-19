DeWalt's 20V Pruning Shears: What Size Branches Can It Cut Through?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might think of DeWalt more for its home improvement tools, like power drills and mechanic sets, but there is no short supply of options when it comes to DeWalt outdoor power tools or landscaping equipment. Its battery-powered pruning shears are a perfect example of one of the best DeWalt power tools to replace your hand tools with, as using shears manually can be especially labor intensive — particularly with thicker branches.

Advertisement

According to the manufacturer, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Pruner (product code DCPR320B) can cut branches, stems, and shrubs that are up to 1.5 inches thick. Since the tool weighs just three pounds and works with just the squeeze of a trigger, you can accomplish a lot of pruning in your yard and garden without breaking a sweat. DeWalt says that using the device "requires 16X less effort on average to make cuts than a manual pruner."

Using a DeWalt 20V Max 2.0 Ah battery, you can get up to 1,100 cuts per charge, which should cover a lot of greenery. DeWalt 20V Max XR batteries are more powerful than DeWalt's standard 20V Max batteries, so you can extend that runtime even further if you want to. In addition to power, the pruner's blades have a non-stick coating for smoother cuts and the product comes with a change tool that makes it easy to swap out blades when you need to. DeWalt's cordless pruner even has an integrated LED that allows you to see better when you're trimming deep within your shrubs or working in the shade.

Advertisement