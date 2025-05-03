Semi-Truck Retarders: How They Work & What They Do

Semi-trucks are designed to carry heavy loads. That's why they're weighed on the road to ensure they do not exceed their limitations. So, when they're driving fast or going downhill, just using the brakes to slow down or stop the truck might not be enough.

This is where the retarder comes in. Instead of being placed at each of the wheels of a truck, like disc or drum brakes, a retarder is located elsewhere along a truck's drivetrain, usually mounted on its gearbox. This system is not meant to replace the brakes; it just supplements them to ensure the brakes do not overheat and lose all effectiveness.

A retarder introduces resistance to the drivetrain, similar to how engine braking reduces or limits your speed by using the car's engine. However, hydraulic retarders instead use oil pressure and two discs (a rotor connected to the truck's gears and a stator) to slow it down.

For example, when the trucker breaks or activates a Voith Retarder, the truck's brake management system would signal the retarder to start feeding oil to the rotor and stator. This increasing pressure would then add resistance to the drive train, thus reducing its velocity.

This is particularly useful when a truck is traveling at highway speeds and needs to gradually slow down, like when it's approaching a city or a toll booth, and could help prevent accidents like jackknifing. Retarders are also often used when a truck is driving downhill for an extended period. This will help the driver reduce the pressure and temperature on the brakes, thus preventing them from overheating and failing.