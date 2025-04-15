What Does It Mean When A Semi-Truck Jackknifes? Here's What Happens

Semi-trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) over 33,000 pounds are classified as class 8 vehicles by the Federal Highway Administration. The term semi-truck actually refers to the trailer, and the tractor-trailer combination can weigh as much as 80,000 pounds fully loaded. The trailer on a semi-truck is pulled by the tractor and doesn't have any propulsion system of its own, although most have brakes. Since the bulk of the weight of a loaded semi is in the trailer, drivers need plenty of skill and a cautious manner to avoid accidents. Alarmingly, semi-truck related accidents have been on the rise. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), accidents involving large trucks killed 4,714 people in 2022, a 17% increase from the year before.

Jackknifing is a common mishap associated with semi-trucks. As the name suggests, a jackknife happens when the trailer pivots on the coupling, forming a V shape that resembles a folded jackknife. In some cases, the driver can lose control over the vehicle and the semi-truck can go off the road or overturn. A semi-truck jackknife can happen due to a variety of reasons, including careless driving or equipment failure. Here's what causes a jackknife and what you can do to avoid the situation.