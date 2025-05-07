Why Is The American Flag Backward On Some Planes?

It's common for airlines to emblazon national flags on aircraft, but there's something you might have noticed about the U.S. flag in that context. On some aircraft, it appears to be displayed the wrong way, star-spangled on the right rather than the left.

This isn't defiance, but actually an example of deference to the not-technically-enforced U.S. Flag Code. A March 2018 post on X from AirbusInTheUS explains, "U.S. federal regulations state that when our flag is on a vehicle ... the star field must be positioned toward the front of the vessel." Of course, a small flag, complete with tiny pole, isn't the sort of attachment airlines would want to have falling off their aircraft at 30,000 feet, so it's far more practical to have a two-dimensional rendition of it on a plane's body. What such a flag can't do, though, is wave majestically in the wind. This, in effect, is what the flag is doing when it's "backward." It's waving, facing forward.

The American flag also appears to be flying backward on military uniforms, and the logic behind this is similar. This is even the case on spacecraft like Space Shuttle Discovery, which boasts the flag on both sides, facing opposite directions, so that both are "correct."

