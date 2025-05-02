These iPhone Camera Settings Could Be Ruining Your Photos

iPhones are often the preferred choice for folks who seek a reliable camera but don't want to stray away from the comforts of Apple's ecosystem. Over the years, Apple has introduced a host of camera innovations that have truly lifted the game for smartphone imaging, thanks to features such as LOG capture, 4K 120fps videos, and audio mixing, to name a few. But the iPhone's mighty camera array is not without its flaws.

Over the years, as Apple has leaned more into computational photography and in-house techniques like Deep Fusion, algorithmic processing has taken the lead. It's not bad, but it often tends to give an unrealistic look to pictures due to aggressive color processing and shadow controls. Thankfully, there are a few settings and tools you can enable to keep your photos from getting messed up.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

First in line is the night mode. In low-light scenarios, night mode is automatically triggered. See that circular icon with a dark crescent moon in the top-left corner of the viewfinder? That's the feature. Now, night mode is a fantastic tool to bring out more objects in a frame. It can even reproduce elements that you don't see with the naked eye.

The camera achieves that magical effect by splicing multiple shots at different exposure levels. The final result, however, can often be noisy, with a ton of surface smoothening. Moreover, if you want to capture a pristine image in a darker view, you want to disable the night mode processing and capture the frame as it appears in the viewfinder.