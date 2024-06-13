This Little Known iPhone Feature Can Turn Your Old Live Photos Into Videos: Here's How

There are times when you take several photos at an event using your mobile phone in an attempt to capture something memorable, only to regret the decision later, wishing you shot a video instead. These days, short reels make for better and more captivating content on social media. So, what do you do when you want to turn a series of images into a video clip?

Although you can probably use an app to create a video slideshow featuring your photos, there's an easier way to do it if you have an iPhone. To do it, you need to have the Live Photos feature enabled in your iPhone's Camera app. On top of merely capturing one single snapshot every time you hit the camera shutter button, it also shoots what happens a moment before and after the photo is taken, complete with audio. It's like a super-short video clip masquerading as a single image in your camera roll.

To ensure that Live Photos is turned on, launch the iPhone Camera app and go to Photo mode. At the top-right corner of the screen, you should see the Live Photo feature signified by the three-circle icon. It should be on by default, but if the icon has a slash over it, it means Live Photos is disabled on your iPhone. Simply tap it to remove the slash and turn it back on.