How To Combine Videos On Your iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide

Whether you use your iPhone to serve as a dash cam, capture intimate moments, or create content for your YouTube or TikTok platforms, there's no denying the quality of videos that this small but mighty device can deliver. That's why it's not surprising how so many people use it for taking videos on the go. But videography-wise, your iPhone can do much more than just record your favorite memories.

You can edit videos on it, particularly combining multiple clips into a single seamless montage, which can be done directly from your iPhone, too. No need to download expensive desktop software and transfer your videos to a computer for editing. You can just merge your clips (and edit them as you please) with the same device you used to take them in the first place. We'll walk you through two of the best ways to combine videos on your iPhone using a built-in app and a third-party software you can download for free from the App Store.