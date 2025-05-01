Did Leonardo Da Vinci Really Invent The CVT Transmission?

Even if you're not well-versed in modern human history, the name Leonardo da Vinci likely still conjures some pretty specific imagery. While the Mona Lisa, The Last Supper, The Vitruvian Man, and perhaps even a certain Hollywood blockbuster are no doubt among the first things that spring to mind, we'd lay even odds that few of you might be inclined to think about automobile transmissions when you think about Da Vinci.

Apart from his iconic contributions to the world of art, Da Vinci was, of course, also a renowned inventor, with the likes of the bicycle, the parachute, the helicopter, and winged flying machines ranking among his biggest 15th and 16th Century conjurings, among many other fascinating apparatuses. And that's not even accounting for the man's contributions to the worlds of math, sculpting, and architecture. Yes, Da Vinci — who may or may not have had ADHD — even imagined a device that could be considered an early version of the continuously variable transmission.

It's perhaps better known by the acronym CVT, which is a version of an automatic transmission that utilizes either a pulley or belt instead of gears to power the wheels of an automobile and keep it in motion. To be clear, we are not trying to convince you that Leonardo da Vinci invented the CVT, as even a man of his genius couldn't have fully foreseen the advent of the modern automobile. But one could argue that the CVT might not exist without him.

