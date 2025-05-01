The Sad Fate Of The Prototype Lexus With A Bose Suspension

Bose is best known for its high-quality sound equipment, from earbuds to noise-canceling Bose headphones and the prodigious line of SoundLink speakers. The company has dabbled in other areas, though, including a highly advanced seat for semi-truck drivers, itself a byproduct of something else the company once worked on that had nothing to do with sound.

Back in 1980, a Bose research and development group known as Project Sound, headed by founder Amar Bose, began working on a mind-boggling technological advancement called the Magic Carpet car suspension system. While old-school traditional shock absorbers could only react to road conditions after encountering them, and newer "active" systems adjusted in real-time, the Magic Carpet was touted as being truly proactive by sensing the road ahead and adapting to conditions before reaching them. The "magic" was achieved by replacing the car's springs and dampers with linear electromagnetic motors so each wheel could move independently from the body.

Bose unveiled this tech during a press conference in 2004, using a 1994 Lexus LS400 four-door sedan as a demonstration prototype. No matter what the road (or driver) threw it — undulating roads, hard-stop braking, even jumping over a wooden beam – the vehicle maintained a smooth, perfectly level ride. The Bose system was indeed magical, but after the fanfare died, it was seemingly forgotten like some great Arabian folklore.

