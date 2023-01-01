How To Enable Noise Canceling On Bose Headphones

Making a phone call or immersing yourself in your music when you're out and about at work or commuting is rarely pleasant and distraction-free. Unwelcome sounds, voices, and noises disrupt your listening experience. Normally, you can crank up the volume until you drown out the outside world. But turning it up that loud is uncomfortable to the ears. That's where noise cancellation comes in.

In oversimplified terms, headphones (and earbuds) that offer noise cancellation use an array of microphones to catch noise waves and feed your ears the exact opposite of that wave, effectively muting the noise (via Bose).

With noise cancellation active, you don't need to boost the volume to uncomfortable levels. But you might not wish to wall yourself off from the world either. Some sounds you don't want to erase, say, the commuter train announcing your stop. Enter Bose noise cancelling headphones; they let you enable noise cancellation without enveloping you in an audio cocoon.