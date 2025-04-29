What Are The Chains On The Back Of Tankers For?

Let's assume there's a large tanker truck on the highway, transporting a big haul of gasoline. Obviously, gasoline is extremely flammable, but the purpose of the tank is to keep that gasoline away from any errant sparks. While the fuel is safe from external sparks, though, there's an ever-present risk of sparks occurring on the inside of the tank, caused by the movement of the fuel itself.

As the truck rolls along the road, subtle movements gradually build up static electricity, whether it's from friction with the pavement or the fuel sloshing around and brushing against the inside of the tank. It's not a lot of electricity, but you don't need a lot to make a single, potentially disastrous spark. In order to prevent an explosion, this electricity needs to be safely dissipated. It can't be dissipated through the wheels, though, because they're made of rubber and don't conduct electricity.

This brings us to the little chain. By running a metal chain from the tank to the ground, it creates a small avenue for any accumulated static electricity to safely escape from the truck. These chains are deliberately made small and with rounded ends so they can't strike the pavement and make sparks of their own. As long as the chain is in contact with the ground, the truck is grounded, reducing the chance of any static sparks setting off an explosion.

