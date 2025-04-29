This Is The Most Expensive Chevrolet Ever Sold
Chevrolet is one of America's oldest car brands, having been founded in 1911 and in the General Motors stable since 1918. And despite being GM's most affordable marque, Chevrolet has made some iconic models loved by its fans. Some of these legendary Chevrolets are quite rare, like the manual-transmission Chevy SS — made only from 2015 to 2017, with just 2,645 cars making it out of the factory.
Because of this, a few Chevrolets have grown in value and now command millions of dollars on the auction market. One such model recently broke the record of being the most expensive Chevrolet ever sold: an experimental 1957 Chevrolet Corvette SS built to compete in racing. This vehicle sold at an RM Sotheby's auction for $7,705,000, doubling the previous record, set in 2014.
The company built two examples of the '57 Corvette SS: one for testing and the other for racing at the 1957 Sebring 12 Hours. The car sold recently is the latter, which set a new lap record on the track, though it didn't finish the race — a failed rear-end bushing forced it to retire after 23 laps. And later in 1957, the Automobile Manufacturers Association, which represented all American automakers, stopped factory-supported racing, so this car did not get the chance to exercise its potential.
Other expensive Chevrolet cars
Before the 1957 Corvette SS broke the record, the most expensive Chevrolet ever sold we've verified is the one-of-20 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88, which sold in 2014 for $3.85 million. A year earlier, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette L88 Convertible set a then-record high in auction, going for $3.4 million, while another Corvette L88 fetched $1.815 million on the Glendale auction block in 2024.
We've also seen a few non-Corvette Chevys that sold for princely sums, such as these beautiful Chevrolet models sold at auction, although they didn't break the seven-figure barrier. Still, cars like the 1968 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro RS/SS, the 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom, and the 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible have all sold for more than $100,000 — a huge figure for classic cars that were quite popular back in the day.
The cars we've listed so far are all at least 50 years old, meaning you'll likely have to pay top dollar if you want to get something similar in your garage. But we've seen some great Chevy models from the early 2000s that are future classic cars, letting you get something nice and nostalgic without breaking the bank.