This Is The Most Expensive Chevrolet Ever Sold

Chevrolet is one of America's oldest car brands, having been founded in 1911 and in the General Motors stable since 1918. And despite being GM's most affordable marque, Chevrolet has made some iconic models loved by its fans. Some of these legendary Chevrolets are quite rare, like the manual-transmission Chevy SS — made only from 2015 to 2017, with just 2,645 cars making it out of the factory.

Because of this, a few Chevrolets have grown in value and now command millions of dollars on the auction market. One such model recently broke the record of being the most expensive Chevrolet ever sold: an experimental 1957 Chevrolet Corvette SS built to compete in racing. This vehicle sold at an RM Sotheby's auction for $7,705,000, doubling the previous record, set in 2014.

The company built two examples of the '57 Corvette SS: one for testing and the other for racing at the 1957 Sebring 12 Hours. The car sold recently is the latter, which set a new lap record on the track, though it didn't finish the race — a failed rear-end bushing forced it to retire after 23 laps. And later in 1957, the Automobile Manufacturers Association, which represented all American automakers, stopped factory-supported racing, so this car did not get the chance to exercise its potential.

