4 Chevy Models From The Early 2000s That Are Future Classic Cars

The Chevrolet SSR is one of the weirdest vehicles to come out of the early 2000s. Technically, it's a pickup truck of sorts. It has a single cab and a bed, neither of which are particularly practical, but they're both there. It's also sort of a sports car, powered by a big V8 and putting that power to the ground via rear-wheel drive. Oh, and to top it all off, it's a convertible. Even before we dig into the power numbers, it's clear that the SSR should be considered unique enough to qualify as a classic.

The first SSR launched in 2003 and was powered by a 5.3-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The V8 only produced 300 horsepower, and the automatic transmission contributed to its uninspiring driving dynamics, but later models solved those problems in a big way. The SSR eventually got Chevy's 6.0-liter V8, sourced from the Corvette, and paired it with an optional six-speed manual transmission. The 6.0-liter engine put out 390 horsepower and dropped the SSR's 0-60 time from 7.7 seconds down to a much-more-respectable 5.3 seconds.

Some historians and enthusiasts consider the SSR a failure, but that doesn't mean it's not also a classic. Sure, it didn't sell very well, and Chevy had to kill it off after just a few years on the market, but it left its mark — an indelibly strange and singular vehicle in automotive history.

