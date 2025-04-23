Nissan Revives The Hardbody Style With New Frontier, But One Detail We Can't Get Behind
In the 1980s, one of Nissan's coolest trucks was the Hardbody. It was rough and rugged, yet comfortable and accessible, making it one of the brand's most beloved pickups. It was discontinued in the late 90s, but new Nissan cars and trucks have inherited its spirit.
The newest vehicle to echo the Hardbody style is the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid pickup, freshly revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025 as part of Nissan's ongoing electric vehicle initiative. An electrified version of Nissan's Frontier pickup line, this sleek vehicle was designed by Nissan's Shanghai-based studio, with the team taking particular inspiration from the Nissan D21 Hardbody and the distinctive three-slot opening in its hood. Using LEDs, the Frontier Pro has a frontal lighting signature reminiscent of that classic hood.
It's a lovely car, which is why we're mildly annoyed that it may not be coming west. In Nissan's press release for the car, it confirmed that the Frontier Pro will be released first in China. The vehicle will be sold beyond China at an indeterminate future point, but Nissan did not specify what countries will be getting it.
The Frontier Pro is Nissan's first plug-in hybrid and first electrified pickup
Whether or not it comes to the U.S., we can appreciate the Nissan Frontier Pro from a distance, and there's plenty to appreciate. The Frontier Pro is not only Nissan's first plug-in hybrid vehicle, but also its first electrified pickup truck. It's a five-seater, built for both families looking for a daily hauler and adventurous individuals driving beyond the city limits, with a five-link rear suspension and intelligent all-wheel drive.
The Frontier Pro features a hybrid powertrain combining a 1.5L turbocharged four-cylinder internal combustion engine with a transmission-mounted high-output electric motor. Put it together, and you've got a total output of 300 kilowatts of power, with about 590 pound-feet of torque. Based on Nissan's estimates of the Chinese market, the Frontier Pro should be able to get up to 84 miles of EV-only range.
The interior has a variety of handy features, including a 10-inch LCD instrument panel and 14.6-inch infotainment screen. For campers and travelers, the vehicle comes with roof rails and an electronic retractable cover for the bed. For added convenience, an internal vehicle-to-load port lets users charge small devices from the hybrid battery with up to 6 kilowatts of power. Additional options such as front-seat heating and seat-back massagers will be available. Nissan has not specified a price or release date for the Frontier Pro.