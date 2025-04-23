Nissan Revives The Hardbody Style With New Frontier, But One Detail We Can't Get Behind

In the 1980s, one of Nissan's coolest trucks was the Hardbody. It was rough and rugged, yet comfortable and accessible, making it one of the brand's most beloved pickups. It was discontinued in the late 90s, but new Nissan cars and trucks have inherited its spirit.

The newest vehicle to echo the Hardbody style is the Frontier Pro plug-in hybrid pickup, freshly revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025 as part of Nissan's ongoing electric vehicle initiative. An electrified version of Nissan's Frontier pickup line, this sleek vehicle was designed by Nissan's Shanghai-based studio, with the team taking particular inspiration from the Nissan D21 Hardbody and the distinctive three-slot opening in its hood. Using LEDs, the Frontier Pro has a frontal lighting signature reminiscent of that classic hood.

It's a lovely car, which is why we're mildly annoyed that it may not be coming west. In Nissan's press release for the car, it confirmed that the Frontier Pro will be released first in China. The vehicle will be sold beyond China at an indeterminate future point, but Nissan did not specify what countries will be getting it.

