Is Your Roku Lagging? This Might Be Why
Your Roku TV is designed to provide a seamless entertainment experience, but overtime, you might run into problems that ruin your experience. A common issue is when your Roku device starts lagging. If it only happens occasionally, there's usually no need to worry, but if Roku takes longer than usual to respond to commands, channels take ages to load, or the screen keeps freezing to the point where it becomes unusable, you shouldn't ignore it.
The lag could be due to several reasons like a channel-specific issue, outdated cache data, or even a bug within the system software. Before you troubleshoot your Roku device, it's a good idea to rule out any issues with your Wi-Fi. If your internet is slow or unreliable, your Roku device may run slowly. In most cases, you can fix such problems by simply restarting the router. You can also consider connecting your Roku device to Ethernet to avoid problems caused by weak signal strength.
If your internet seems fine, or you're experiencing lag even while navigating menus, there may be a problem with your Roku device. Don't worry, we'll share a few tips that'll help you get your Roku device running smoothly again.
Remove and re-add channels and clear the cache
At times, issues with a specific channel can make it seem like there's a problem with your Roku device. If you are experiencing slowdowns with just one channel, you can try removing it and re-adding it. To do this, select the app or channel you want to remove, press the Star button on the remote, and choose "Remove Channel" from the menu. Once the channel is removed, scroll down to "Streaming Channels," find the channel, and install it back. While you're at it, you should also delete unused apps or channels, as it can make your Roku device faster.
Another effective way to fix lag and slowdowns is by clearing the cache on your Roku device. Unlike other smart TVs, Roku doesn't offer an option to clear the cache in its Settings menu, but you can still do it by performing a system restart. Here's what you'll need to do:
- Go to your Roku home screen and scroll down to select Settings.
- Select System and choose Power.
- Finally, select System Restart, and wait for your Roku TV to reboot.
If you are unable to access the Settings menu because of the lag, you can also perform a system restart by simply unplugging the power cord from your Roku device. Then, wait for at least 10 seconds before plugging the cord back in. Once you do this, your Roku device should work more smoothly than before.
Install pending updates or factory reset Roku
Updating the system software is an effective way of fixing common issues with your Roku device. If lagging is caused by a bug, installing pending updates should help fix it. Here are the steps for that:
- Go to the home screen on your Roku device.
- Scroll up or down to select Settings.
- Go to System > System update.
- Select the Check now option to install pending system updates.
If there are no updates available, or if your Roku continues to lag even after updating, you can factory reset it. This is often the last resort when other troubleshooting tips don't work. While it's effective, keep in mind that a factory reset will erase all your personal preferences, unlink your Roku account, and revert your Roku to its factory state. To perform a factory reset on Roku, follow these steps:
- Open the Settings menu on your Roku device.
- Go to System and then select Advanced system settings.
- Select the Factory reset option.
- Choose Factory reset everything and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.
If your Roku device is lagging to a point where you can't access the Settings menu, you can use the physical Reset button on the back of your Roku device to perform a reset. You should see the indicator light blink once the reset is complete. After that, you will need to go through the setup process again but your Roku should work fine.