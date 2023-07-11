How To Reset Your Roku Streaming Stick

Roku Streaming Sticks are handy little devices, allowing you to quickly plug in and stream your favorite entertainment on any TV or monitor in your home. However, as convenient as they are, they aren't infallible. For one reason or another, Roku Streaming Sticks can occasionally act up on you, crashing, locking up, slowing down, or otherwise exhibiting unusual and irritating quirks.

In these situations, you should try all the usual tricks (like unplugging it and plugging it back in), but there's always a chance that the usual arsenal doesn't get things back to normal. In this case, the only remaining option is to perform a full factory reset on your Roku Streaming Stick to get it fresh as a daisy. It's a bit of a rigmarole, and cleaning up when you're done can be a headache, but if nothing else is working, then it's something you're just going to have to put up with.