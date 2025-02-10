How To Clear The Cache On Your Roku TV

Restarting your Roku device is an effective way to fix playback issues. However, if you're still experiencing problems, you should check your internet connection status by going to Settings > Network > Info > Check Connection on your Roku device. If your internet is working fine but a specific channel or app isn't loading, try checking for pending updates. Here's how:

Press the Home button on your Roku remote. Go to the problematic app or channel you want to update. Press the Star button to open the Settings menu. Select the "Check for Updates" option.

If updating the channel or app doesn't work, you can try removing and reinstalling it. To do this, select the app or channel you want to remove, press the Star button, and choose "Remove Channel" from the list of options. Once the channel is removed, scroll down to "Streaming Channels," find the channel, and install it back.

Keep in mind that if you're experiencing streaming issues with a specific app, the problem may be on their end. Hence, it's a good idea to visit the service provider's website to check for any widespread outages.