How To Clear The Cache On Your Roku TV
Unlike some other smart TVs, Roku doesn't offer a straightforward, one-click option to clear the cache from the settings menu. However, you can still clear the cache on your Roku device by performing a system restart. This method works for all Roku devices, whether it's a streaming stick, set-top box, or smart TV with Roku services. Here are the steps you need to follow:
- On your Roku TV, go to the home screen and scroll down to select Settings.
- In the Settings menu, select System.
- Next, scroll down and choose Power, then select System Restart.
- Wait for your Roku TV to reboot, and the cache will be cleared.
If your Roku TV remote isn't working, you can also unplug the device from its HDMI and USB connectors (if using a Roku Stick), or unplug the power cord of your Roku TV from the wall socket. Then, wait for 30 seconds before plugging everything back in and turning the TV on.
Other ways to fix playback issues on Roku
Restarting your Roku device is an effective way to fix playback issues. However, if you're still experiencing problems, you should check your internet connection status by going to Settings > Network > Info > Check Connection on your Roku device. If your internet is working fine but a specific channel or app isn't loading, try checking for pending updates. Here's how:
- Press the Home button on your Roku remote.
- Go to the problematic app or channel you want to update.
- Press the Star button to open the Settings menu.
- Select the "Check for Updates" option.
If updating the channel or app doesn't work, you can try removing and reinstalling it. To do this, select the app or channel you want to remove, press the Star button, and choose "Remove Channel" from the list of options. Once the channel is removed, scroll down to "Streaming Channels," find the channel, and install it back.
Keep in mind that if you're experiencing streaming issues with a specific app, the problem may be on their end. Hence, it's a good idea to visit the service provider's website to check for any widespread outages.