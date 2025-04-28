How Long Do BFGoodrich Advantage Control Tires Last & Do They Have A Lifetime Warranty?

BFGoodrich began strutting its wares in 1870 and was the first to introduce an all-terrain tire in 1976. It became a sensation in the off-road community with the All-Terrain T/A KO that launched in 1999, and that tire has spawned the second-gen KO2 and third-gen KO3, which are among the best in the burgeoning all-terrain (A/T) segment. BFGoodrich introduced the Advantage Control in 2021 on April Fools, an all-season tire designed and constructed for modern passenger cars, sedans, small crossovers, and minivans. The Advantage Control utilizes BFGoodrich's proprietary Aqua-Flume water-dispensing technology and the next-gen g-Wedge Sidewall stabilizer for optimized wet traction and a quieter ride.

Moreover, the BFGoodrich Advantage Control has full-depth treads that prevent the tire from looking bald or worn as the miles pile up. Combined with a silica-infused all-season tread compound, the Advantage Control is the best touring tire for sedans and crossovers that won't cost an arm and a leg. Unfortunately, it does not come with a lifetime warranty from the factory, but BFGoodrich was kind enough to offer a few significant guarantees with every purchase.

For instance, the BFGoodrich Advantage Control (V/W rated) has a 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. Meanwhile, the H speed-rated Advantage Control has a 75,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. Topping it off is a six-year standard limited warranty for every new BFGoodrich tire. It covers defects in materials and build quality for the life of the original usable tread or six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first.

