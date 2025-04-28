Why German WW2 Missiles Were So Terrifying To Anyone Who Heard Them

Few World War II topics are as thoroughly researched and hotly debated as Germany. German technological developments were as infamous as they were (generally) effective, thanks in no small part to the regime in control. One of the hallmarks of Hitler and his politics was the employment of psychological warfare, ruthlessly carried out by his followers to profound effect. From propaganda films and posters saturating the media to the near-thorough scrubbing of vast libraries of cultural knowledge, they were skilled in crafting a certain image in German hearts as well as in sowing fear in the minds of the nation's enemies.

One often-overlooked method by which they spread fear particularly efficiently was the use of sound as a weapon. Not in the sense of immobilizing people with deafening sound, but by using devices with elements that produced a distinct sound as a psychological weapon. These included (but aren't limited to): whistles fitted on bombs; the Jericho trumpet or "Stuka Siren" that gave the Junkers Ju-87 dive bomber an iconic terrifying scream; and the distinctive crackling of a pulsejet-powered flying bomb — the V-1. Here's what the V-1 sounded like and why, as well as its psychological and physical impact on the war during its one-year service life.