What Does The Three-Color Badge On BMW M Models Stand For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In its century-old history as an automotive manufacturer, BMW has produced a ton of remarkable vehicles, including its BMW M models. There's a lot to love about the M series, like its special engines with real power that escapes those who only drive them on the road. Known for having some pretty fast cars, several BMW M series vehicles go beyond the 190 mph mark, like the M3 GTS, M4 GTS, M4 DTM Champion Edition, and M5 CS. Because of this, many fans of the series may feel their heart skip a beat when they come across the tri-colored badge.

Advertisement

According to the BMW M website, early versions of the BMW M GmBH logo (then known as BMW M Motorsport) in 1972 looked a little different from the one we know today. Although, it does retain some elements. Designed by graphic design firm Müller, which was founded by the father of Swiss graphic design, the initial badge was a combination of the BMW logo surrounded by blue, red, and purple semicircles, which was very much in line with the precise, geometric style of the time.

While the carmaker eventually dropped the semicircles, it did decide to retain its color palette. Gracing the BMW M1, which is perhaps another reason why the M1 is much cooler than we remember, BMW shares that the three stripes were first used on their vehicles in 1978. So, you may be wondering, what do the three colors on the BMW M models stand for?

Advertisement