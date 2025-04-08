No, The Chevy Camaro Does Not Feature A French Flag - Here's What The Emblem Really Represents

Red, white, and blue — three colors that adorn the flags of many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and more. But, in that specific order in a vertical way? You may be thinking of either the French flag or the Chevy Camaro.

Although its actual roots don't have anything to do with France, we have to give it to GM for being able to craft double meanings with its name. At the time, GM was probably running out of options, as it was the trend to start the names of their vehicles with the "C". Think iconic GM vehicles of the past, like Corvettes, which had equally stunning designs. However, "Camaro" also means "comrade" or "old friend" in the romantic language, so it can subconsciously signal the vehicle as your partner in crime on the road.

Through the years, we've been witnesses to a ton of great-looking Chevy Camaro vehicles from the 1967 Camaro RS to the 2010 Bumblebee Camaro, which has graced Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies. But one thing that many of them have in common is the Camaro's iconic striped badge. So, what does it actually mean?

