No, The Chevy Camaro Does Not Feature A French Flag - Here's What The Emblem Really Represents
Red, white, and blue — three colors that adorn the flags of many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and more. But, in that specific order in a vertical way? You may be thinking of either the French flag or the Chevy Camaro.
Although its actual roots don't have anything to do with France, we have to give it to GM for being able to craft double meanings with its name. At the time, GM was probably running out of options, as it was the trend to start the names of their vehicles with the "C". Think iconic GM vehicles of the past, like Corvettes, which had equally stunning designs. However, "Camaro" also means "comrade" or "old friend" in the romantic language, so it can subconsciously signal the vehicle as your partner in crime on the road.
Through the years, we've been witnesses to a ton of great-looking Chevy Camaro vehicles from the 1967 Camaro RS to the 2010 Bumblebee Camaro, which has graced Michael Bay's "Transformers" movies. But one thing that many of them have in common is the Camaro's iconic striped badge. So, what does it actually mean?
What does the Chevy Camaro emblem really mean?
Despite not having the iconic stars, GM Authority shares that the three colors actually do refer to the American flag. An ode to its place as a leader, key player, and innovator in the local manufacturing space, it's important to note that the iconic car manufacturer does hail from Flint, Michigan. While it initially began as a carriage manufacturer, when it was still named Durant-Dort Carriage Company, it has gathered and led several car brands in its portfolio throughout the years. Apart from Chevrolet, it also boasts ownership of other popular names like Cadillac, GMC, and Buick, plus a few others that are no longer in production.
Emblems have always been important for car manufacturers, like Lamborghini's Bull or Porsche's horse. In fact, some manufacturers even take highlighting their emblems a step further, like Mercedes lighting up its emblem for some models. If you want to get your hands on the old school Camaro's three stripes, eBay has a ton of vintage options that you can buy for around $25 (or more).