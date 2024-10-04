Which Mercedes Models Come With A Light-Up Emblem?

Throughout the years, German luxury brand Mercedes-Benz has offered up increasingly inventive features to set itself apart from the competition. Over the last decade, Mercedes-Benz has experimented with the use of light in its cars, with enhancements like the Magic Sky Control SmartGlass roof, which uses electricity to transform an opaque roof into a clear one and LED logo projectors that light up the ground around the door with the classic brand emblem. In one of the most luxurious Mercedes-Benz cars ever made, multicolored ambient lighting is used to dramatic effect on the interior.

Advertisement

One illuminating feature you might not be familiar with is an option for a front-mounted three-point star logo that lights up. The add-on does come equipped on select vehicles like the GLE and GLS SUV and models that offer the Sport Package but can otherwise be purchased as an aftermarket accessory. There are a few caveats to equipping the Illuminated Mercedes Star: The vehicle generally must be from 2014 and up, feature a large emblem on the grille, and can only be fitted if your vehicle doesn't have DISTRONIC or DISTRONIC PLUS technology. According to The New York Times, 2006 or later CLS, 2012 or newer M-Class, and 2013 and newer GL-Class are also compatible with the glowing emblem. We got a chance to test out one of the automaker's recent models in our 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 4Matic Review, and while the technology offerings were dazzling, the price tag was staggering.

Advertisement