Why Is Lamborghini's Emblem A Bull? A Look Into The History Of The Company's Logo

Branding is an integral part of any company marketing scheme. Creating one that is iconic — especially those without the use of any jargon — can be a hit-and-miss prospect. A healthy dose of luck, aesthetic prowess, and good timing must all combine to take an unknown emblem to the Mt. Everest-level height of recognizable logos like the Nike swoosh, Starbucks' mermaid, a bite from the Apple, or McDonald's' golden arches.

Automobiles are no different. From Chevy's bowtie to Ferrari's Prancing Horse, many of the world's carmakers rely on an eye-catching emblem that will be immediately identifiable worldwide. It's incredibly appropriate then that the Italian supercar company named after Ferruccio Lamborghini would feature a Raging Bull, because his intensity matched that of the symbolic beast.

But that wasn't always the case. In fact, over the years, the company has had a total of five logos. The most recent (as of March 2024) Lamborghini badge update features such a minor tweak that you might have a problem even spotting the difference from the previous iteration.

To fully understand how the bull became the company's symbol, one must get to know the man behind the company. Ferruccio Lamborghini was born in the small town of Renazzo (just outside Cento), located in the province of Ferrara, on April 28, 1916.

