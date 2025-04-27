What Is Coil Whine & Should You Be Worried If Your PC Has It?

The exact origin of coil whine lies in the electromagnetic coils present in your PC's components, particularly the graphics card and power supply. When electricity passes through an electromagnetic coil, the coil begins to vibrate slightly, producing a faint tone like a tuning fork. At low power levels, this tone is so soft that you can't even hear it, but as more power flows through the coils, the vibration becomes more pronounced and the tone becomes louder. This is why you typically only experience coil whine when you're doing something strenuous with your PC — the graphics card is drawing in more juice to render those fancy graphics, and the greater influx of electricity is making the coils vibrate a little harder.

Coil whine is a completely normal part of electronic component operation. All it means is your computer is working very hard, and there's nothing to be worried about. If you find the noise very irritating and want to get rid of it, you may be able to soften the tone by limiting your PC's power consumption. PC users on Reddit recommend checking and capping framerates on graphically intensive games, so the graphics card doesn't draw as much power. You could also just drown it out with speakers or headphones.

It is technically possible for coil whine to be a sign of hardware failure, but only if it's accompanied by other worrisome symptoms like crashing or overheating. If coil whine is the only thing you're experiencing, everything's fine.

