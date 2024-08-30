How To See FPS In Games On Windows

When gaming on your Windows PC, having a smooth and responsive experience is crucial. One of the key indicators of a game's performance is frames per second (FPS), which indicates how many frames your computer can render each second. FPS directly impacts the fluidity and enjoyment of your gaming experience. A higher FPS generally results in smoother gameplay, while a lower FPS can cause lag and stuttering, making the game difficult to play.

Knowing how to monitor your FPS is essential for optimizing your system's performance and adjusting settings to achieve the best balance between visual quality and responsiveness. It can also help you identify any bottlenecks and fix low FPS issues that may be affecting your gameplay.

The good news is that there are several ways to check FPS in games on your Windows 10 or 11 computer, ranging from built-in features like Xbox Game Bar to GPU apps like NVIDIA GeForce. Here's how to use them.