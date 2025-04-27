Horsepower And Top Speed: How Closely Are The Two Related?

Generally speaking, we tend to associate high performance with high horsepower. After all, it's pretty much common sense that if two cars are identical in every detail, but one of them has more horsepower, that car will be faster in a straight line. However, absurdly high horsepower is only one factor contributing to a vehicle's top speed — in fact, dozens of variables all influence top speed in unique ways, some less obvious than others.

Take, for instance, a vehicle's gearing. Most cars are geared for efficiency or acceleration. A vehicle properly geared for top-speed will see its peak horsepower right at the very limit of its ability, so it's pushing the maximum amount of power when it needs that power most. Such a vehicle will naturally be faster than a car with the same horsepower, but unoptimized gears, since it won't reach the top of its power curve at the same point.

These factors apply to virtually every vehicle both on and off the road. For instance, four coupled Union Pacific Centennial diesel-electric locomotives produce more power than an N 700 Shinkansen bullet-train. But that freight setup couldn't hope to keep up with the Japanese engine, even unloaded, because it doesn't have the necessary streamlining. In many situations, aerodynamic drag is proportional to the square of the vehicle's speed. So faster speeds require exponentially less drag for the same horsepower, hence why streamlining is so important. Let's explore some more of these principles using other real-world examples.

