Which Engines Power The Record-Breaking Boat 'American Ethanol' And Who Owns It?

If you love competition, your aim is, of course, to win — and win as much as possible. Whether you're a professional basketball player looking to win an Olympic gold medal or you're getting mad at your family because you foolishly decided to play a game of Monopoly, that drive to come out on top is relentless. However, it's rare to win consistently at the highest level, which is what makes the race boat American Ethanol quite remarkable.

Advertisement

Although you may have never heard of this boat, American Ethanol has been on a decade-long dominant run that shows no signs of slowing. Last month, it competed in the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, an annual boat race that goes back to the late 1980s. Not only did American Ethanol win this year's Shootout, this was its 10th triumph in a row. And it does more than come out on top — it dominates. This year, it set a new speed record for the course: a whopping 221 mph, beating its own record of 217 mph, which had stood for eight years. Let's look at who owns and operates this vessel and what, exactly, makes it so spectacularly fast.