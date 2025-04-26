What Are The Covers On F1 Tires For?

The forces experienced by the fastest Formula One cars in turns exceed virtually any other motorsport discipline. Consequently, their smooth tires represent the absolute bleeding-edge in terms of not just technology, but tolerances as well. In order to turn at rates exceeding 5G in hard, fast corners, tires arguably play a more critical role than any other component on the vehicle, given that — under ideal circumstances — the tires are the only elements in direct contact with the ground. So making sure that the tires perform at their best right out of the gate is crucial from both a consistency and safety perspective.

That's where tire blankets come in. These clever pieces of technology are used by F1 teams to preheat the tires to specific temperatures prior to being fitted on the car. Teams use the specialized covers to maintain strong, consistent handling. Without them, drivers would get released on ambient-temperature tires, which are far too cold for optimal grip. Pirelli, the official tire supplier of Formula One, lists specific tire guidelines on a per-track basis, determining which three of the five slick compounds will be used that weekend as well as their best settings like pressure and ideal camber angle.

Let's have a closer look at the blankets themselves — which are a deceptively interesting tool on their own — as well as the science behind why they're even needed at all. This includes the physics behind how the tire is heated and why the heat matters in producing grip.

