6 50cc Motorcycles That Are Great For Beginners

Motorcycles can be a lot of fun, but they can also be pretty intimidating for new riders. There's a lot to learn the first time you get in the saddle, and you probably don't want your first bike to be a giant, 1,000cc monster. Every motorcycle lot I've ever visited has a story about a first-time rider spending thousands of dollars on their dream bike only to drop it just a few miles outside the lot.

This is why one of the first things that I always recommend to new riders is that they start with something small and inexpensive. For some people, that might mean something in the 250cc to 400cc range. These aren't overly powerful, but you can safely ride them on just about any road without worrying about keeping up with the speed of traffic. That said, there are also a lot of even smaller, 50cc bikes out there that, while not ideal for taking on the highway, are great for new riders who want to learn how to accelerate, shift, and turn while riding around town and low-speed back roads before getting something bigger.

But how do you decide which one to get? I've been riding motorcycles for over fifteen years, and I've found that one of the best methods is to check out the models that are available from the biggest brands, take a look at their specs, and see what professional reviewers have had to say about them.

