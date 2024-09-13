Is The Honda Ruckus A Motorcycle Or A Scooter, And How Fast Can It Go?

If the Italian Vespa isn't a motorcycle, then neither is the Honda Ruckus. While some draw the line between scooters and motorcycles based on engine size or transmission type, a reliable method involves the rider's foot placement. Like the Vespa, the Ruckus has a step through design with a floorboard allowing the rider to sit with their feet together rather than on footpegs on either side like a typical motorcycle.

Advertisement

Honda defines the Rukus as "a unique blend of scooter, skateboard, and mini motorcycle." However, Honda's product listings place it squarely under the Scooter banner. But don't come at the Ruckus with any negativity due to its scooter designation, as it appears on SlashGear's list of the most underrated Honda motorcycles ever made based on its claimed 114 miles per gallon.

While the Honda Ruckus may not reach triple-digit speeds like the RC116, Honda's unbelievable 50cc race bike, its liquid-cooled 49.4cc single-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and fat tires are a package built more for fuel-efficient comfort than speed.