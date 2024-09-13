Is The Honda Ruckus A Motorcycle Or A Scooter, And How Fast Can It Go?
If the Italian Vespa isn't a motorcycle, then neither is the Honda Ruckus. While some draw the line between scooters and motorcycles based on engine size or transmission type, a reliable method involves the rider's foot placement. Like the Vespa, the Ruckus has a step through design with a floorboard allowing the rider to sit with their feet together rather than on footpegs on either side like a typical motorcycle.
Honda defines the Rukus as "a unique blend of scooter, skateboard, and mini motorcycle." However, Honda's product listings place it squarely under the Scooter banner. But don't come at the Ruckus with any negativity due to its scooter designation, as it appears on SlashGear's list of the most underrated Honda motorcycles ever made based on its claimed 114 miles per gallon.
While the Honda Ruckus may not reach triple-digit speeds like the RC116, Honda's unbelievable 50cc race bike, its liquid-cooled 49.4cc single-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and fat tires are a package built more for fuel-efficient comfort than speed.
How fast is the Honda Ruckus?
With its 49.8-inch wheelbase and 194-pound curb weight, even exceeding posted interstate highway speed limits on a Honda Ruckus would be harrowing, to say the least. The good news is that it'll barely hit half that in stock form.
Speaking of stock form, the 50cc-class engine powering the Ruckus is an overhead cam design two-valve single cylinder with a 37.8mm bore, 44.0mm stroke, and 11.9:1 compression ratio. Its electric starter is backed up by a kick-start mechanism for improved reliability. A single-speed transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch and belt-type final drive round out the Ruckus' simple propulsion system.
The suspension system includes telescopic front forks with 1.93 inches of travel, and 2.56-inch travel from a single rear shock. Tire specs include the 120/90-10 front and 130/90-10 at the rear. Mechanical 95mm drum brakes front and rear handle the stopping duties.
Ultimately, top speed for the Honda Ruckus is about 40 mph. While that's great for commuting on slower city streets, it's not really fast enough to keep up with highway traffic. YouTube creator Talon Sei feels the Ruckus is still too sluggish to drive in 45 mph traffic after performing modifications aimed at increasing its power, but thinks his high elevation location could be partially to blame.