New To Reddit? Here's What OP Means

Reddit is truly a fascinating corner of the Internet. A very substantial one, too, with Yahoo Finance reporting in February 2025 that it had 101.7 million active daily users as of the previous December. The key to this popularity is surely its broad appeal. Whether your interests lie in video games, photography, whittling, or anything else, you'll usually find a community eagerly discussing the latest developments within it on Reddit. Often, you'll plug a query into a search engine to find that, surprise, a Redditor has already asked it.

Advertisement

A lot of the world's active users surely fell into Reddit accidentally in this way. It can be quite the rabbit hole, and if you're new to it, you may have found that it's a world of abbreviations and shorthand. One such shortened form you'll probably see in posts you interact with is "OP."

Context is crucial here, because in a discussion about a video game, one might refer to a particular character as OP, meaning overpowered. In terms of a more general Reddit discussion, however, it will be used to mean Original Poster – that is, the person who began the discussion with the first post. You'll also see it used in other social media spaces, such as Instagram's record-breaking Threads. We've already explained what GPT means in ChatGPT, and here's the answer to another question you might have had.

Advertisement