Why Are Some Submarines Called Pig Boats?

We typically associate a pig with nasty, dirty things. For instance, the phrases "wallowing around like a pig" and "a pig in mud" both point to the fact that pigs love to roll around in the mud — even if they do so for an assortment of very essential reasons, none of which have to do with them being nasty or dirty. We have a Peanuts character called Pigpen, a less-than-clean lad created by Charles M. Schulz, who always has a cloud of filth following him around. The term "pig out" comes from the fact that pigs will eat almost anything, and we derogatorily call people a "pig" or "swine" as an insult.

In general, the much-maligned pig has gotten a bad rap, but it's their dirty, nasty reputation that's partly behind why submarines were called pig boats. First, let's clarify that submarines are referred to as boats and not ships because of their size, means of transport, and, most importantly, tradition. It's a blurry line with no hard and fast rule, so it can be confusing to the uninitiated civilian.

The "pig" part isn't quite as ambiguous, but, much like the long-standing Navy tradition of calling subs boats, it goes back a long time. A pig boat is a term for a group of warships (or is it warboats?) that once sailed the seas during the first few decades of the 20th century. Think of them as the precursors to the much more advanced nuclear submarines in the U.S. Navy's current fleet.

