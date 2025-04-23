What Is The Best Tablet For Drawing In 2025? (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The tablet sector has gotten more competitive as more devices began offering near-paper-like experiences for digital artists, illustrators, and hobbyists who are particularly into digital artwork. In the past, tablets were limited in terms of functionality. These days, it's common to see feature-packed devices that come equipped with stylus pens, save, of course, for Apple's iPad Pro series. They don't come with the Apple Pencil generations out of the box.
For non-iOS fans, Android tablets have also significantly improved in terms of drawing capabilities. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 is a notable iPad Pro alternative designed with a professional-grade drawing experience. However, while both the iPad Pro and the Galaxy Tab provide ample features and tools to help bring out everyone's artistic side, their expensive price tags can be a hindrance. You need to spend at least $900 to obtain either of the two.
On the other hand, the best tablet for drawing, according to user feedback, is only priced at $130. Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet with the Amazon Stylus Pen bundle saves buyers around $45. Marketed as a tool for creativity and innovation, the device supports drawing, sketching, and coloring. The stylus can also be used for marking up PDFs and other documents, as well as taking notes. Compared to other tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a mid-ranger. Nonetheless, it can still hold a candle to most high-end brands.
What users are saying about the Amazon Fire HD 10
Among the many drawing tablets available on Amazon, the Fire HD 10 has the most user ratings, with 24,074 entries. At least 75% of them have also left five stars, earning the product an Amazon's Choice badge. The bundled 32 GB model comes with lock screen ads, but you can have it removed for an additional one-time fee of $20. Meanwhile, the Stylus Pen is powered by an AAAA battery, which can last up to six months. The accessory is also compatible with the bigger Amazon tablet, the Fire Max 11.
Aside from being a solid drawing device, the Fire HD 10 is a full-on tablet. Based on user reviews, many use it as an entertainment device for streaming content too. Several even praised its ability to run multiple apps smoothly, allowing them to multitask. This is made possible thanks to the Fire HD 10's octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. However, by today's standards, the device's RAM may seem small and outdated, considering that the Samsung Galaxy tablets started offering the same memory capacity in 2014.
Others lauded the Fire HD 10's 10.1-inch screen, which some claimed to be sharper than the MacBook and some HD TVs. With the stylus, the package offers a great bargain for productivity and use. Although the device does not support most of the best android apps for drawing and animation, Amazon's Android-based Fire OS has a bevy of alternatives to offer.
Drawing apps to use on the Fire HD 10
Given its price and specs, don't expect the Fire HD 10 to be as stacked as its high-end rivals. A number of popular drawing apps supported by the device are designed for kids. Bejoy Mobile's Kids Doodle, for instance, has a very basic setup with 18 brushes for doodling and sketching on a blank canvas. Some of its features that make drawing fun and interactive for children include the "shake device" to clear the slate and movie mode, which allows users to play back their drawings like a mini film.
For more demanding art projects, Fire OS has a few options to offer. ArtFlow Studio's ArtFlow is a notable choice for sketching, drawing, and painting. It comes with over 50 brushes and tools, including the smudge tool, and color adjustment settings for custom brightness and saturation. Layering is also possible in this app, enabling users to accomplish more advanced art projects that require blending and depth. Brushes even have separate flow and opacity controls for the same purpose.
4Axis Technologies Pte Ltd's Drawing Desk is also a highly recommended app for digital artists and hobbyists who want to hone their drawing skills. With over 25 sketch tools, including pen, pencil, crayon, watercolor brush, and more, the art projects you can do with this app are almost unlimited. For those who want to learn how to draw manga and anime, Drawing Desk offers more than 800 lessons, from basic to advanced. Do note that some features of the apps require in-app purchases.