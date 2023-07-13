9 Of The Best Android Apps For Drawing And Animation In 2023

A laptop or computer with snazzy animation software may be the best option for people who are serious about starting a career in animation. However, if you want something to practice drawing and animation, or you're a professional animator looking to pass some time on your phone, there are awesome drawing and animation Android apps for you to try.

Many of the Android apps for drawing and animation available come with tutorials, so it's easy to jump in as a complete beginner. There are tutorials for how to use the app, of course, but also tutorials for how to come up with your own unique drawings and animations. Some of the apps on this list favor niche styles, like pixel art, 3D animation, or vector art.

No matter which of these apps you choose, they'll see you through from start to finish. You can take a single idea, build on it with pre-built templates or layers, and export it to your phone so you can share it on your favorite social media platforms. Here are the best drawing and animation apps you can download to your Android device today.