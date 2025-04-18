3 Of The Worst Cars Built In The 2000s

The '90s was a radical period for the automotive industry, with cars like the Dodge Viper and Plymouth Prowler serving up eccentric and ultra-daring designs. Looking at their distinct styles, one could say manufacturers took bold experimentation to the next level as the century was coming to an end. When the 21st century arrived, many manufacturers began emphasizing practicality, versatility, and comfort, giving way to the rise of SUVs. But while the new millennium largely ushered in a more cautious design era marked by softer lines and rounded shapes, there were still a handful of questionable and downright regrettable releases.

Some appeared to be obvious attempts at trying to do something different. Others were clearly born out of marketing strategies to revive retro aesthetics and merge them with more modern elements, only to end up being half-hearted throwbacks. Even worse were the models that wanted to push the envelope to extremes, causing questionable decisions in both engineering and design along the way. Without further ado, here are some of the worst cars built and released in the 2000s.