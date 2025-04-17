Why Is The Front Passenger Seat In A Car Called 'Shotgun?'

The age-old squabbles you've probably had with your siblings (or besties) over who got dibs on the front seat by declaring "I call shotgun" first has become ingrained into our culture. Keep in mind, this is an idiom used in the United States and may be odd to those who didn't grow up here. So why is "riding shotgun" a reference to the front passenger seat, and where did it come from in the first place?

To uncover the mystery, we need to jump back to the days of the Old West. Before the widespread use of trains, wagons and stagecoaches (which some might say were the precursors to our modern station wagons) with real horsepower were the primary modes of transportation. They weren't used just to move people from one place to another, but also valuables like payroll money and gold, so they became perfect targets for highwaymen and other black hat types like Black Bart, Jesse James, Butch Cassidy, and the Sundance Kid.

To help protect passengers and valuables, the stagecoach companies hired guards armed with shotguns who would sit next to the driver (known as a "whip") occupying the box (aka the driver's seat). In all respects, the armed guard sat in the front passenger seat, but as one might assume, it was never referred to as a shotgun seat during the era. That term came much later.

