Audi's New A6 Exposes A Big Problem Between The U.S. And The Rest Of The World

Audi has launched the newest iteration of the venerable A6 sedan for the 2026 model year, with several refinements and tweaks over the previous model. It claims to be one of the most aerodynamic gas-powered Audi's ever, and one of the quietest. In a press release, Audi said that every A6 with 19-inch or larger wheels gets fitted with noise absorbing materials inside the tire; pair that with a claimed 30% noise reduction and you have a serene business sedan.

Advertisement

The new sedan also brings a redesigned interior with a heads up display, 64-color ambient lighting, and of course, quite a bit of space, with a trunk capacity of 17.76 cubic feet.

The A6 also comes with three engine choices, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, a 2.0-liter turbo diesel option, and a 362 horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. Both 2.0-liter powertrains also benefit from a mild hybrid electrification system for a small boost to torque. But then here's the rub with the new A6. The model bound for the United States will only be available with the V6, and a number of other features are unavailable in the States. That's not entirely unusual for global car launches, but they're exclusions which be a sign of things to come for cars made overseas.

Advertisement