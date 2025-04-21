Why Do Dragsters Do Burnouts? Here's Why They're Useful

Drag racing is a deceptively nuanced sport, with many factors influencing the perfect run beyond just which car has the most power. Even more important than power is traction — after all, a car spinning its wheels in place isn't accelerating as quickly as an equally powerful one that nails the launch. Suppose it's your first time going to a drag race, and you see the cars line up and do burnouts for no obvious reason. Are they intimidating their opponents and giving the fans a treat, or does this tactic have a legitimate racing purpose? Burnouts are all about improving traction and do this in two ways: by warming and softening the tires, and smoothing the track surface with a fresh layer of hot rubber. Both results help improve grip at the launch of a drag race.

While drag strips are already quite sticky thanks to all the preparation that goes into them, every little bit counts when the difference between a win and loss can come down to thousandths of a second. As such, the idea is to make the track and the car's tires as grippy as possible. Any significant wheelspin off the line can put a drag racer in an unrecoverable deficit. That's the fundamental principle behind why burnouts are so important, but what are the mechanics behind this? Why are cold tires less grippy, and how does laying fresh rubber on a drag strip improve traction?