3 Luxury SUVs You Should Avoid When Shopping For A Used Car

Although it didn't make our list of the worst Audi models ever made, the Q7 is one of the luxury brand's vehicles to avoid. The seven-seater luxury SUV banks on a minimally-altered fascia and dated form factor on top of a turbocharged V6 engine to attract consumers, and is quite expensive for what it delivers. The 2025 model year retails for at least $61,795, while gently used examples from recent years can easily fetch half that or more on online marketplaces.

The Q7 placed last in What Car?'s reliability survey of 12 seven-seater SUVs. According to the magazine, what really makes the vehicle one of the worst luxury SUVs to buy is the "eye-wateringly expensive" cost of repairs. The most common complaints from owners had to do with electrical issues. Some had gripes with the engines, too. For the premium price for fixes, you would expect repair work to last a day or two. However, that was never the case, with owners having to wait over a week to get their cars back.

The Audi Q7 has been around since 2007, with a major refresh coming about a decade ago. In 2017, Audi introduced what would be considered the most troublesome model year, according to Car Complaints. While the overall number of complaints isn't tremendously high, several owners reported oil consumption problems that led to expensive engine failures.

