What Does The Red Key Mean On A Hellcat? (And How It's Different From Black)
If you were handed a red key fob to power up your Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, you're in for a wild ride. Not everybody can handle the full power of a Hellcat, which is why Dodge's Street and Racing Technology (SRT) models have two horsepower options for drivers, differentiated by the color of their keys. Both fobs are given to Hellcat owners when purchased — a red key fob allows drivers to experience the Hellcat's full output, while a black key fob caps the power for drivers who don't think they can tame all those extra ponies.
The two-key system started with the 2015 Challenger SRT Hellcat, which had 707 horsepower thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine — this put it well above the standard SRT Challenger's output of around 500 horsepower. Hellcats got more and more powerful after that, becoming the some of the highest-horsepower muscle cars of all time thanks to the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak's 807 horsepower, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's 840 horsepower, and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170's whopping 1,025 horsepower — the last of which only comes with the red key.
The main difference between the Hellcat's red and black keys
The only real difference between a red and black key fob for a Hellcat is the horsepower. Aside from the limited horsepower when using the black key fob, the vehicle and ride are the same. However, Hellcat owners will tell you it makes a world of difference.
The black key fob limits the Hellcat to 500 horsepower, a more manageable yet still impressive amount. Some Hellcat owners will tell you they only use the black key fob when they bring their car to the shop or leave it with a valet. Beyond that, Hellcat drivers claim the black key fob just stays at home. YouTuber Knockout 360 even threw the black key away, calling it "trash."
Some Hellcat owners have also pointed out that drivers who really want to hold back horsepower can just switch driving modes. There is a 500-horsepower mode built right into the car for those who feel overwhelmed by having 700-plus horsepower under their right foot. But with the Hellcat engine now discontinued and Dodge's new muscle car being an EV, most drivers will likely want to experience the powerful engine to the fullest with the red key.