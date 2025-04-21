What Does The Red Key Mean On A Hellcat? (And How It's Different From Black)

The only real difference between a red and black key fob for a Hellcat is the horsepower. Aside from the limited horsepower when using the black key fob, the vehicle and ride are the same. However, Hellcat owners will tell you it makes a world of difference.

Advertisement

The black key fob limits the Hellcat to 500 horsepower, a more manageable yet still impressive amount. Some Hellcat owners will tell you they only use the black key fob when they bring their car to the shop or leave it with a valet. Beyond that, Hellcat drivers claim the black key fob just stays at home. YouTuber Knockout 360 even threw the black key away, calling it "trash."

Some Hellcat owners have also pointed out that drivers who really want to hold back horsepower can just switch driving modes. There is a 500-horsepower mode built right into the car for those who feel overwhelmed by having 700-plus horsepower under their right foot. But with the Hellcat engine now discontinued and Dodge's new muscle car being an EV, most drivers will likely want to experience the powerful engine to the fullest with the red key.

Advertisement