What Does CX Stand For On Mazda Cars?

Sometimes, car names are not very straightforward, featuring a lot of numbers and letters that don't seem to have a meaning. This includes names like "CX," which can be found on some Mazda vehicles. However, "CX" actually does stand for something — and it can even help identify the type of vehicle you're looking at.

If you see "CX" on a Mazda, that is short for "crossover." All Mazda SUV crossovers have "CX" in their names. Currently, this includes the Mazda CX-30, CX-5, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 — all getting larger as the numbers grow. The CX-30 is the best choice for city driving and road trips, but SlashGear's review found it's not the most cost-effective Mazda model despite being the cheapest crossover in the lineup. The CX-5 is also touted for comfortable commuting in all weather while the CX-50 is a slightly larger model that's meant to take on the great outdoors. The CX-90 is Mazda's first large platform vehicle available in the United States, focused on fitting a large family on commutes or off-road adventures thanks to its ability to fit eight passengers — CX-70 is very similar minus a few seats.

