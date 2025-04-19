What Does CX Stand For On Mazda Cars?
Sometimes, car names are not very straightforward, featuring a lot of numbers and letters that don't seem to have a meaning. This includes names like "CX," which can be found on some Mazda vehicles. However, "CX" actually does stand for something — and it can even help identify the type of vehicle you're looking at.
If you see "CX" on a Mazda, that is short for "crossover." All Mazda SUV crossovers have "CX" in their names. Currently, this includes the Mazda CX-30, CX-5, CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 — all getting larger as the numbers grow. The CX-30 is the best choice for city driving and road trips, but SlashGear's review found it's not the most cost-effective Mazda model despite being the cheapest crossover in the lineup. The CX-5 is also touted for comfortable commuting in all weather while the CX-50 is a slightly larger model that's meant to take on the great outdoors. The CX-90 is Mazda's first large platform vehicle available in the United States, focused on fitting a large family on commutes or off-road adventures thanks to its ability to fit eight passengers — CX-70 is very similar minus a few seats.
The difference between an SUV and crossover
Crossovers are a bit different than a traditional SUV — they're meant to be a bit more versatile than a specialized SUV, implementing features from both cars and sport utility vehicles, hence the term "crossover." Instead of being built on a heavier, more sturdy truck chassis like an SUV, Mazda crossovers are built on a lighter four-door car chassis that provides better handling over a wide range of terrains while still being a smooth enough ride for daily driving through town.
Choosing between an SUV and crossover will ultimately come down to your specific needs. An SUV is able to take on more difficult terrain and potentially tow as much as a pickup truck. Their larger interior provides more space for passengers and cargo. The downside is an SUV's large size, which makes it less fuel-efficient and more problematic for city driving. Crossovers solve that problem by presenting a more compact frame that can thrive on busy streets, rough terrain, and even the track. While they offer better gas mileage, crossovers can't take on as tough of challenges as SUVs.