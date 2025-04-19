Aisin Vs. Allison Transmission: How Do They Compare?
Anyone looking for comparisons between Aisin and Allison transmissions is interested in how the two models hold up when towing heavy loads behind today's diesel-powered heavy-duty pickup trucks, specifically those from Ram and GM. Allison transmissions, a former General Motors company, can be found in semi-trucks, buses, and even the Ford F-650, however, the most common consumer application is GM pickup trucks and large SUVs. Buying a heavy-duty Ram truck is but one avenue to acquire an Aisin transmission, however, you'll have to opt for the HO 6.7-liter Cummins to get the latest Aisin AS69RC transmission, instead of the Chrysler 68RFE that comes standard with the HD Ram's other power plants.
However, there are other ways to get an Aisin transmission reliability. Automakers like Toyota and Lexus collaborated with Aisin to build gearboxes for some of their most powerful cars. Even with its list of common problems, the Nissan Titan paired its 5.0L Cummins with a six-speed Aisin automatic transmission.
Are Aisin or Allison transmissions better?
Like most things in life, the answer to whether Aisin or Allison transmissions are superior depends on how they'll be used. They both offer benefits and weaknesses based on their designs. For instance, the Aisin AS69RC that was used in several 6.7L Cummins-powered Ram 3500 pickup trucks for several model years from 2016 to 2024 is a six-speed automatic. The Allison 10L1000 transmission, still used by GM, has 10 forward gears.
The Aisin transmission excels at towing heavy loads associated with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. With strength as its primary design focus, the Aisin AS69RC concedes any attempt at optimizing fuel economy or smooth shifting. It can also be expensive to repair, as qualified Aisin technicians can be hard to find.
The Allison 10L1000 used in GM trucks since 2019 isn't truly an Allison transmission. Instead, it was developed through a collaboration with Ford using only a few Allison parts such as the torque converter and transmission case and the Allison name. It's a good transmission, especially if your primary concern is fuel economy and reduced emissions. It even pairs well with the 6.6L Duramax for towing large trailers and provides a driving experience superior to the Aisin-equipped Ram. However, its reliability is challenged when owners stray from their truck's stock configuration by adding performance upgrades or larger tires. Finally, it too can be expensive to repair due to the complexity of orchestrating ten speeds plus reverse.