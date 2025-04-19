Aisin Vs. Allison Transmission: How Do They Compare?

Like most things in life, the answer to whether Aisin or Allison transmissions are superior depends on how they'll be used. They both offer benefits and weaknesses based on their designs. For instance, the Aisin AS69RC that was used in several 6.7L Cummins-powered Ram 3500 pickup trucks for several model years from 2016 to 2024 is a six-speed automatic. The Allison 10L1000 transmission, still used by GM, has 10 forward gears.

The Aisin transmission excels at towing heavy loads associated with gooseneck and fifth-wheel trailers. With strength as its primary design focus, the Aisin AS69RC concedes any attempt at optimizing fuel economy or smooth shifting. It can also be expensive to repair, as qualified Aisin technicians can be hard to find.

The Allison 10L1000 used in GM trucks since 2019 isn't truly an Allison transmission. Instead, it was developed through a collaboration with Ford using only a few Allison parts such as the torque converter and transmission case and the Allison name. It's a good transmission, especially if your primary concern is fuel economy and reduced emissions. It even pairs well with the 6.6L Duramax for towing large trailers and provides a driving experience superior to the Aisin-equipped Ram. However, its reliability is challenged when owners stray from their truck's stock configuration by adding performance upgrades or larger tires. Finally, it too can be expensive to repair due to the complexity of orchestrating ten speeds plus reverse.

