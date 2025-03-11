Which Ram Trucks Have Aisin Transmissions?
The availability of the Aisin transmission in Ram trucks depends not only on the model of the truck but also on the model year. For example, for the last several years, only Ram 3500 pickup trucks equipped with the High Output 6.7-liter Cummins six-cylinder diesel engine, and heavy-duty Ram Chassis Cab models, such as the 3500, 4500, and 5500, featured the Aisin transmission. For the 2025 Ram 3500 with the High Output 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel and Cummins-powered Chassis Cab trucks, the Aisin transmission is replaced by a new eight-speed TorqueFlite HD automatic.
Dodge first used the Aisin AS68RC transmission in its Ram Chassis Cab models starting in 2007 and continued until 2013. It was replaced by the Aisin AS66RC transmission in some Chassis Cab configurations and the Aisin AS69RC in more powerful drivetrains. The AS69RC also appears in the Ram 3500HD from 2013 to 2024. Prior to the AS69RC transmission's appearance in the Ram 3500, the Cummins diesel was often backed by the Chrysler 68RFE automatic.
Is the Aisin transmission worth the extra cost in a Ram 3500?
The main difference between the 68RFE and AS69RC transmissions is the Aisin's ability to handle more power and torque due in large part to its lower first and second gear ratios. Otherwise, the capability of the two transmissions are similar as long as the power and loads they're subjected to remain within the limits of their respective design.
To determine whether or not the cost of upgrading a Ram 3500 to include the Aisin transmission begins with a careful look at the truck's intended purpose. If the truck rarely tows trailers exceeding a few thousand pounds, the standard output 6.7 Cummins with the 68RFE transmission will likely serve its owner well. However, if the owner plans to frequently tow heavy loads, such as large fifth-wheel camp trailers, heavy equipment, or livestock trailers, the Aisin transmission attached to the HO Cummins engine, a combination ranking it among the diesel trucks with the most torque in 2024, would be worth further consideration.
Now, let's look at the cost difference. The base 2024 Ram 3500 Tradesman equipped with the 6.4L HEMI and eight-speed 8HP75 LCV transmission starts at $45,750 using Ram's online build and price tool. Opting for the SO 6.7 Cummins comes with the 68RFE and increases the price to $55,545, a $9,795 increase. To get the Aisin six-speed automatic, we must upgrade the engine to the HO Cummins, raising the price to $58,345. Ultimately, the HO Cummins drivetrain is $2,800 more than the SO Cummins drivetrain. You'll have to decide if it's worth it for you.