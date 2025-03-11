Which Ram Trucks Have Aisin Transmissions?

The main difference between the 68RFE and AS69RC transmissions is the Aisin's ability to handle more power and torque due in large part to its lower first and second gear ratios. Otherwise, the capability of the two transmissions are similar as long as the power and loads they're subjected to remain within the limits of their respective design.

Advertisement

To determine whether or not the cost of upgrading a Ram 3500 to include the Aisin transmission begins with a careful look at the truck's intended purpose. If the truck rarely tows trailers exceeding a few thousand pounds, the standard output 6.7 Cummins with the 68RFE transmission will likely serve its owner well. However, if the owner plans to frequently tow heavy loads, such as large fifth-wheel camp trailers, heavy equipment, or livestock trailers, the Aisin transmission attached to the HO Cummins engine, a combination ranking it among the diesel trucks with the most torque in 2024, would be worth further consideration.

Now, let's look at the cost difference. The base 2024 Ram 3500 Tradesman equipped with the 6.4L HEMI and eight-speed 8HP75 LCV transmission starts at $45,750 using Ram's online build and price tool. Opting for the SO 6.7 Cummins comes with the 68RFE and increases the price to $55,545, a $9,795 increase. To get the Aisin six-speed automatic, we must upgrade the engine to the HO Cummins, raising the price to $58,345. Ultimately, the HO Cummins drivetrain is $2,800 more than the SO Cummins drivetrain. You'll have to decide if it's worth it for you.

Advertisement